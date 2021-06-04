IBA launches two-year masters programme in development studies

The Institute of Business Administration has launched a new Masters of Development Studies programme.

It will commence in Fall 2021 and will comprise four semesters with 30 credit hours.

The programme, designed by the School of Economics and Social Sciences, is jointly offered by the Department of Economics and the Department of Social Sciences and Liberal Arts.

It will explore critical topics of development theory and practices, and introducing development as a process of evolution of societies.

MS in Development Studies offers a solid multi-disciplinary social science formation in theory, quantitative methods, and applications employed in multiple fields of societal development.

According to the dean of the School of Economics and Social Sciences, Dr Asma Hyder, the programme will engage students in exploring critical topics of development theory and practice, in order to link historical perspectives with recent advancements in development.

“Our focus is to train and empower the students to serve as agents of change in local communities in the long run,” she said.

Graduates from the programme will be prepared for careers in research institutions, government entities, development agencies, international organizations, and policy-related think tanks.

IBA is also offering 10 graduate programmes alongside six undergraduate and three postgraduate programmes. The admission to various programmes for Fall 2021 is currently open. For details, you can visit this website.

