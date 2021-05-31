Spotify Premium launches new offers for free and first-time users

Every summer deserves the perfect soundtrack – so while we’re hoping this year is much more Summertime Magic and less Summertime Sadness, Spotify Premium’s latest offer is here to make sure your summer sounds just the way you want it.

Starting today, Spotify Premium is offering three months free to eligible free and first time-users for the Individual Premium plan. And for those who are missing their Individual Premium plan and cancelled for one reason or another, Spotify Premium is offering three months for just 299 PKR.

Spotify Premium gives subscribers an audio streaming experience with ad-free music listening, and on-demand audio anytime. On Spotify, users get access to more than 70 million tracks and more than 4 billion playlists right at your fingertips. So whether you’re poolside listening to your top songs of the summer or binging them through your workout session, Spotify has got you covered.

And for even more endless discovery that makes it easier to find music, listeners can check out their very own personalized playlists like Discover Weekly, Spotify Mixes, Time Capsule and more.

Both offers are available for the Individual Premium plan beginning today through June 22. To be eligible for the 299 PKR offer, subscribers must have cancelled their Premium plan on or before April 26.