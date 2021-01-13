Byco to produce Euro5, Euro6 compliant fuels

Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited has begun upgrading its refining complex which will enable the company to produce more environmentally friendly Euro5 and Euro6 diesel and petrol.

The project, Upgrade 1, will reduce production of low value furnace oil at its refineries.

The civil works of the project has begun at Byco’s Refining Complex in Hub’s Mouza Kund.

The company is upgrading its refining complex with the installation of a Diesel Hydro Desulphurizing Unit, and Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit.

Byco plans to install pre and post treatment plants for the Diesel Hydro Desulphurizing Unit which include an amine system, sour water system and sulphur recovery plant. The Fluid Catalytic Cracking unit will include vacuum distillation, selective hydrogenation process, alkylation, catalytic naphtha hydrotreater, catalytic reformer, dimersol, gasoline merox, sweet frac, C3 and C4 splitter and gas condensation units.

These additional processing units will enable the company to reduce the sulphur content in its diesel and convert furnace oil into gasoline and diesel.