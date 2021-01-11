ACF launches ‘wildlife rescue’ initiative

Pakistan’s first and largest animal rescue organization, Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (also known as ACF), kick-started their official ‘Wildlife Rescue’ program in 2020, which aims to protect and rehabilitate wildlife animals across the country. Their first step in the program was a monkey rescue at Empress Market where 4 monkeys were held captive in brutal conditions.

For centuries animal cruelty has been a thorough staple in Pakistan for entertainment purposes or the lack of knowledge/understanding of how animals actually feel. Recently several others have spoken out against the injustice faced by animals on a daily basis and people are now waking up to how problematic these issues actually are. ACF urges everyone to develop an understanding and demonstrate compassion towards animals as they are another form of life on the planet.

The initiative was developed after the Head of Sindh Wildlife, Jawad Mahar and DC South, Irshad Sodhar and Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Sherina Asad rescued 4 monkeys from living in the horrific conditions in a pet market. The monkeys were then handed over to ACF to rehabilitate them and tend to their trauma. One of the monkeys was less than a month old, shivering, terrified in a little cage, hungry and crying. One of the older monkeys was reported to be partially blind and had spent his whole life beaten, in a cage while being in a state of chronic fear as he couldn’t see what was happening around him.

When asked about the program, founder of ACF, Ayesha Chundrigar stated, “We would like everybody to shift the perspective we have drummed into us that animals are not important and are only a means to an end for humans. We would like people to develop the capacity to empathize and realize that just because we don’t speak the same language doesn’t mean they don’t feel the same as we do. We are not asking for everyone to love animals. We are simply asking for people to just understand that no living being should be deliberately made to suffer just because we have the power to do so.” ACF Animal Rescue started 7 years ago with the goal of giving a platform to the most vulnerable, abused, and neglected segment of society. In order to promote compassion and understanding for all wildlife animals, the organization developed ‘Wildlife Rescue’ to facilitate and stop the ongoing animal cruelty across the country in hopes of inspiring others to speak out against animal cruelty.