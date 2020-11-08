Sunday, November 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistani company develops educational game Corona Cruncher

It reminds us about basic precautions

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Storykit

Education startup Storykit, known for its storykit boxes and interactive storytelling sessions, has released an online educational game Corona Cruncher in technical collaboration with IBM Pakistan to teach and reinforce COVID-19 prevention. 

Interloop Limited, a multi-category textile manufacturer endeavoring to build a sustainable world through positive change, has sponsored the launch under its social responsibility initiatives.

“As the world enters the second wave of COVID-19, exhausted but increasingly forgetful about the risks to human health posed by this virus, it is good to be reminded again of the basic precautions we still need to observe to minimize the risk to ourselves and others, by washing hands, wearing masks, maintaining safe distance from other people, and avoiding crowded places,”Storykit founder Musharraf Ali Farooqi said at the launch.

The online version offers a multi-player, networked game experience for two to four player teams. The game is also available as a board game for two to four players, from Storykit.

