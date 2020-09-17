Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
Press Release

SAMAA TV produces Pakistan’s first virtual conference for Unilever

Posted: Sep 17, 2020
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA TV produces Pakistan’s first virtual conference for Unilever

SAMAA TV is pleased to announce that it is producing Unilever Pakistan’s first ever virtual conference on September 17, Thursday as it expands its non-news digital event services with the aid of AR and VR technologies. The event is being produced in partnership with BullsEye Communications.
The event will be produced at SAMAA TV’s studios in Karachi and Lahore and streamed live on YouTube and Facebook with over 3,000 people attending throughout Pakistan from Mian Chunnu to Nowshera, Jhang to Deplapur. The chat window on the exclusive YouTube stream allows participants to exchange views and communicate, in fact meet each other virtually like they may have never before. Distributors were provided the link and all they needed to do is log on from wherever they are.
The conference is pegged to the debut of Unilever’s rebranded Glow & Lovely cream, which was previously called Fair & Lovely. It is being held exclusively for Unilever distributors in seven regions.
The programme will begin with speeches by Unilever’s chairperson, business director and brand managers. The product launch, sales details will be followed by a Q&A session through SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook. The event will wrap up with a game show.
The event is being held online due to the COVID-19 outbreak. SAMAA TV’s in-house producers, technicians and graphics artists have harnessed the advantages of digital to ensure far greater reach than a physical event offers.
The Unilever Pakistan conference follows on the heels of SAMAA TV’s successful production and live streaming of the prestigious Effie Awards Pakistan programme in July, also a first.

