Press Release

JDC distributes 40,000 ration bags to coronavirus-affected people

Posted: Sep 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
JDC distributes 40,000 ration bags to coronavirus-affected people

The JDC Welfare Foundation distributed between 35,000 and 40,000 ration bags to COVID-19 affected people.

The foundation estimates that 50,000 people benefited from their two dastarkhwans, one at the Expo Centre and one for patients at the free COVID-19 hospital it runs and manages in collaboration with the Lakhani Trust.

Celebrities such as Fahad Mustafa, Faisal Qureshi, Humaima Malik, Dua Malik, Yamna Zaidi and Ayub Khoso attended the drive and helped distribute the ration bags. The drive was spearheaded by Zafar Abbas.

This welfare work has been done in all major cities of Pakistan. Being a humanitarian provides him with the opportunity to exert all possible efforts to save live and give hope to disaster affected populations, said Abbas.

The JDC has been engaged in welfare work for the past 12 years. It provides healthcare services, financial assistance for students, widows and the unemployed, sets up dastarkhwans, and distributes free bikes.

