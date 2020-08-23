Construction work begins on Zameen Ace Mall in DHA Islamabad

Photo: Publicity

Zameen Developments, a sister company of Pakistan’s largest real estate portal, Zameen.com, has commenced with the construction work on its first multipurpose project, titled Zameen Ace Mall, in Islamabad. The mixed-use development initiative is a joint venture between Zameen Developments, ACE Group and MIH Group. Located in DHA Islamabad, Zameen Ace Mall will feature shops and apartments.

According to Project Director Fahad ArifKhwaja, the developers began the construction work on the project following the government’s permission with regard to the resumption of construction activity in the country.

“We have designed Zameen Ace Mall as a modern apartment complex that stands out within its distinguishedneighbourhood. The project is being executed with meticulous attention to detail and all measures are being taken to ensure its completion within the set timeframe. Moreover, we are committed to following international development standards and won’t compromise on construction quality,” he said.

He further stated that this project will prove to be an excellent avenue for investment, given its location in DHA Islamabad; adding that the development in the surrounding areas also adds to the project’s investment appeal. He also revealed that the CDA has provided its approval to the Islamabad Expressway signal-free corridor project, which, following its completion, would provide convenient access to Zameen Ace Mall.

Ace Group CEO Usman Zafar Cheema said that the development of Zameen Ace Mall in Islamabad presents a refined approach towards contemporary construction pursuits in the country’s real estate sector; adding that this well-planned project will present lucrative purchase opportunities for both the residents of Islamabad and investors from other cities across the country.