Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

SAMAA TV collaborates with Pakistan Advertisers Society

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA TV collaborates with Pakistan Advertisers Society

Please join us from wherever you are! Friday, tomorrow, July 24, 2020 8pm onwards

SAMAA TV is excited to announce it will be virtually producing and livestreaming the country’s most prestigious marketing award programme, the Effie Awards Pakistan, tomorrow, on Friday.
The Effie Awards Pakistan are run by the Pakistan Advertisers Society to celebrate the most effective marketing efforts from across the country.
SAMAA TV’s television producers, augmented and virtual reality graphics artists, engineers and digital teams worked with PAS to take on the challenge of holding such an event during the coronavirus lockdown. “Out-of-the-box solutions are well on their way to becoming a cliche,” said SAMAA TV CEO Naveid Siddiqui. “For testing times without precedents, we might as well get rid of the BOX altogether.”
The gala night will last two hours during which 42 awards in 24 categories, gold, silver and bronze will be awarded along with the Effie Grand Prix, Agency of the Year and Marketer of the Year awards.
Please join us from wherever you are!
Date: Friday, tomorrow, July 24, 2020
Time: 8pm onwards
You can catch the Gala Night live here:
On SAMAA TV’s online platforms
FB: https://web.facebook.com/samaatvnews/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/samaatvnews
Website: https://www.samaa.tv/effie-pakistan-awards/
Effie Pakistan: https://effiepakistan.org/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2ZRW6PR
FB: https://bit.ly/3eOrVxb
Instagram: @effiepakistan
Twitter: @EffiePakistan

FaceBook WhatsApp
effie awards 2020 PAKISTAN ADVERTISER SOCIETY
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
effie awards 2020, effies 2020, Effie Pakistan finalists, effie awards 2020, effie international, effie awards advertising, effie awards 2019 winners, Effie awards 2020 SAMAA, effie Pakistan finalists, Effie award Pakistan SAMAA, Effie Pakistan finalists, SAMAA effie AWARD
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.