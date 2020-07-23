SAMAA TV collaborates with Pakistan Advertisers Society

SAMAA TV is excited to announce it will be virtually producing and livestreaming the country’s most prestigious marketing award programme, the Effie Awards Pakistan, tomorrow, on Friday.

The Effie Awards Pakistan are run by the Pakistan Advertisers Society to celebrate the most effective marketing efforts from across the country.

SAMAA TV’s television producers, augmented and virtual reality graphics artists, engineers and digital teams worked with PAS to take on the challenge of holding such an event during the coronavirus lockdown. “Out-of-the-box solutions are well on their way to becoming a cliche,” said SAMAA TV CEO Naveid Siddiqui. “For testing times without precedents, we might as well get rid of the BOX altogether.”

The gala night will last two hours during which 42 awards in 24 categories, gold, silver and bronze will be awarded along with the Effie Grand Prix, Agency of the Year and Marketer of the Year awards.

Please join us from wherever you are!

Date: Friday, tomorrow, July 24, 2020

Time: 8pm onwards

