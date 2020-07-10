Effie Pakistan to host country’s first virtual awards

Effie Awards Pakistan, the country’s most prestigious marketing award programme, which recognizes and celebrates the most effective marketing efforts from all over the country, will be trading in the Expo Center for a live broadcast in collaboration with SAMAA TV on July 24, 2020.

The awards show organized by the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) in affiliation with Effie Worldwide, showcases the most effective advertising efforts from a large and diverse group of campaigns from across the country.

Judged by a panel of industry experts as well as senior professionals, each campaign goes through a series of reviews across a variety of metrics with the intention to identify the most effective campaigns.

COVID-19 has, of course, affected the whole industry and due to its devastating impact, the Effie 2020 Gala Night originally scheduled for April 11, 2020 had to be postponed. However, with the help of the team at Samaa, the aim is now to host a virtual show equal to the on-ground event and take advantage of the far greater reach that can be achieved through the use of social platforms, while also ensuring the health and safety of all stakeholders.

Ali Rez of BBDO Pakistan accepting a Gold award for Bridal Uniform, a campaign for UNWomen, in 2019. Image: Effie Pakistan

Announcing the development, Qamar Abbas, Executive Director of PAS, stated; “The Effie Awards Pakistan 2020 is a first-of-its-kind virtual show not just in the industry but across the country and we hope to set a new standard for what award shows can achieve. Being the first Effie program globally to host the awards virtually, we are pushing the envelope with this event and plan to leave no stone unturned in creating a unique and fulfilling experience for both our participants and our audience.”

Pakistan Advertisers Society is a non-for-profit society that collectively speaks for the common interest of the advertisers and is roughly representative of 85% of the ad-spend of Pakistan. Chartered in 1996, PAS ‘empowers its members’ in dealing with the government, advertising agencies, media and other organizations integral to the advertising industry. It believes in promoting the spirit of mutual support for mutual benefit among its members. PAS seeks that advertising is efficient and effective for the advertiser, rewarding for the media, agencies and associate suppliers, and true, honest and equitable to the consumer.

PAS currently has about 44 member companies operating in Pakistan and is highly supported by all the industry stakeholders.

Effie Worldwide

Effie Worldwide is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization devoted to championing and improving the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness. Effie Worldwide, organizer of the Effie Awards, spotlights marketing ideas that work and encourages thoughtful dialogue around the drivers of marketing effectiveness, while serving as an educational resource for the industry.

The Effie network works with some of the top research and media organizations worldwide to bring its audience relevant insights into effective marketing strategy. The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent effectiveness award in the industry, and recognize any and all forms of marketing communication that contribute to a brand’s success.

Since 1968, winning an Effie Award has become a global symbol of achievement. Today, Effie celebrates effectiveness worldwide with over 40 global, regional and national programs across AsiaPacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East/North Africa and North America.

All Effie Awards finalists and winners are included in the annual Effie Effectiveness Index rankings. The Effie Index identifies and ranks the marketing communications industry’s most effective agencies, marketers, and brands by analyzing finalist and winner data from all Effie Awards competitions worldwide.



For last year’s winners (campaigns, agencies, awards): List

To get the latest updates on Facebook: Effie Pakistan

