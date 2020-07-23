DHL Express adding four ‘eco-friendly’ aircraft to its fleet

DHL Express is adding four 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF) to modernise its long-haul intercontinental fleet with more eco-friendly and cost-efficient aircraft.

The aircraft have been converted from passenger to freighter configuration by Boeing to fit the company’s needs and meet the rising global demand for express services.

“With a burgeoning e-commerce sector and the continued lack of belly space in passenger aircraft, there could not be a more opportune time to add these freighters to the DHL Express air network,” said Sean Wall, executive vice president of network operations and aviation at DHL Express Asia Pacific.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapid growth of e-commerce was expected to exert pressure on supply chains and the airfreight transportation space.

A study by Facebook and Bain & Company found that the average spend per digital consumer in Southeast Asia is expected to triple from 2018 to 2025. With many countries still under pandemic protection measures, the demand for fast and reliable cross-border shipping has grown exponentially.

“Boeing is committed to delivering the freighter capacity that DHL needs to succeed as one of the most trusted logistics and express cargo leaders in the world,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing at Boeing.

The world’s most efficient medium wide-body twin-engine freighter, the 767 Freighter Family, boasts the lowest direct operating costs, best payload to weight ratio and allows airlines to develop new opportunities in the long-haul, regional, and feeder markets. The 767-300BCF has virtually the same cargo capability as the 767-300F production freighter with approximately 50 tonnes structural payload at a range of approximately 3,000 nautical miles (5,556 kilometres) and 412,000 pounds (186,880 kilograms) maximum takeoff weight.

As part of its Strategy 2025, DHL Express has continued to invest in and employ innovative solutions and technologies to meet the growing demands of cross-border e-commerce trade and intercontinental delivery expertise. The company is focused on continuously improving its global network whilst reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption to benefit the environment, partners and customers alike.