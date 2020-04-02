Pepsi and Lays giving back to the community with their #MillionsOfMeals program

The world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic and it has forced many countries to take drastic decisions. Pakistan which reported its first known case of coronavirus on February has so far reported over 2,100 cases.

The increasing cases of coronavirus forced the provincial governments in the country to impose,lockdown, bringing majority of economic activities to standstill. As a result of the lockdown, many daily-wagers such as construction workers, people working in factories, small hawkers have gone out of work. These are the people who have been affected the most as some of them are even struggling to put the bread on the table for their families.

In this time of need, Pepsi and Lays have stepped up to help those who are affected the most. The brands have announced a program called #MillionsOfMeals, to provide meals to millions who are in need. The announcement was made earlier this week.

Today, we announce our commitment to provide millions of meals to support struggling families of Pakistan that are finding it difficult to make ends meet in these tough times.



Today, we announce our commitment to provide millions of meals to support struggling families of Pakistan that are finding it difficult to make ends meet in these tough times.



To manage on-ground distribution, the brands will be on-boarding multiple charitable organizations for disbursement of the meals to needy people across Pakistan. Initiatives like #MillionsOfMeals will positively impact the lives of millions of Pakistanis who have been hit hard by the economic slowdown due to coronavirus epidemic.

CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan Furqan Ahmed Syed said, “In the face of this unprecedented crisis, PepsiCo will be at the forefront of providing assistance to the most vulnerable.”

PepsiCo is launching the ‘Millions of Meals’ program to meet essential nutrition needs of those impacted across Pakistan, he said. “We are identifying passionate and dedicated partners who can very quickly make “Millions of meals” available to those in need. We are a resilient nation and we will overcome this challenge together.”

Hopefully, other organisations, communities and influential individuals will soon follow suit and start similar programmes to help fellow countrymen. This will give millions of people a ray of hope that they are not alone in these difficult times.