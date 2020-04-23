Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Press Release

Pakistan ranked 4th Generation Regulator by ITU

Posted: Apr 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan ranked 4th Generation Regulator by ITU

Pakistan has been ranked as a 4th Generation Regulator (G4) by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and has become the only country in South Asia to have achieved this goalpost. Out of 38 economies in the Asia Pacific, only 8% of states have managed to achieve G4 status.
According to ITU’s report “Global ICT Regulatory Outlook 2020 (GIRO)”, Pakistan scored 88 out of 100 which means that Pakistan’s ICT regulations are led by economic and social policy goals, said a press release on Thursday. Pakistan is also among the top 5 regulators in the entire Asia-Pacific region with a global rank of 48. GIRO is built on high-quality data provided by 193 countries worldwide that forms the basis of ‘ICT Regulatory Tracker’. The Tracker, developed by ITU, is an evidence-based tool that helps decision-makers and regulators monitor the rapid evolution of ICT regulation.
The report reveals that Pakistan has scored full marks (20/20) for Regulatory Authority, 19/22 for regulatory mandate, 22/30 for regulatory regime and 27/28 for competition framework. Pakistan’s journey towards collaborative regulation has also been highlighted as a special feature in the report.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is continuously striving to achieve new international benchmarks by showing its commitment to protect consumer interests and enhance public-private collaborations for the digital transformation and socio-economic benefit of Pakistan.

