GIK graduates launch Pakistan’s first realtime shopping search engine to ease shopping during lockdown

Corona breakout has not only affected the human-health badly but has taken everything under its brutality. Sudden lockdown during this pandemic crisis seems like to have shut down “living” for a while. Beside constant fear of this contagious cruel virus, where people are afraid of socializing, shaking hands, going to the mosque, and meet their near and dear ones, above all, this constant depressing Isolation of confining into a place surrounded by four large boundaries, where you can’t have a sneak peek of what’s going on the other side of the wall, everyone is busy seeking their own way of healing, coping, and socializing through their own ways and through our very own online social platforms.

Yes, indeed at this time of misfortune internet lending it’s full aid, to bear this quarantine calmly, sitting at home. And no doubt people world-wide are taking full favor of the current time remarkable technology. Learning anything while just lying on your bed is just a few clicks away now. So likewise, taking full advantage of this astounding technology, and to make it even more useful and utilitarian, especially at this time of need, these two graduates from Ghulam Ishaq khan Institute, GIKI, Muhammad Bilal Jamil and Syed Ali Abbas Haider came with an idea of making online shopping easier, and approachable, particularly to practice social distancing, and to bring credence in shopping online by developing this remarkable Pakistan’s biggest real-time online shopping search engine, shoppingum.com, that claims to bear 3.2 million products, from 210 famous, publicly acclaimed online shopping stores from all over the country.

Where did this real-time tracking idea emerge?

In this current situation, where social distancing has been advised, people assuredly is fear full of their exposure with community, and everyone is trying their best to avoid any type of social contact or crowded places, that includes markets too, so keeping this in mind, is, where this idea of real-time tracking online shopping search engine emerged, to make it trouble-free for people to approach everyday necessities and other required stuff easy-peasy, just by sitting at home, avoiding social contact, and yet full filling their need, just by some clicks, in some minutes, that too safely and cautiously.

How Shoppingum is different from other shopping websites?

Now the point of emphasis is, how Shoppingum is beneficial at this time, and why should one shop through this biggest online shopping medium?

As most of famous, well-known online shopping websites have also been shut down during this lockdown, and the one offering delivering are over-pricing stuff taking advantage of the calamity and need. Also, not everyone’s aware of every single website in working these days, so you might get easily tricked by overpricing when you don’t know what other websites are offering for the same product. It might be of less price there.

So Shoppingum eliminates this problem to almost 100%, by bringing whole Pakistan’s online shopping websites under one roof.

How this works

On searching your product at Shoppingum, it’s unique high machinery algorithm will start tracking your product live on 210 online shopping stores of Pakistan, including Daraz, Yayvo, Lootlo, Goto and all others, and brings you the results from every corner of all websites to your screens, with live updated information and pricing, and present you an option to see for yourself about which website you are getting it at most reasonable rates.

Shoppingum also displays the location of stores to make it easy for you to decide where your product will reach you sooner. Happy shopping!