Dettol makers join hands with health ministry to fight covid-19 in Pakistan

Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan Limited (RBPL), makers of Dettol, officially announced their partnership with Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination (NHSRC), Pakistan. This is the first of its kind partnership, which will with immediate effect be looking to help the country fight the CoVid-19 spread and protect the masses from this outbreak.

As part of this collaboration both parties will be spreading awareness through public service messages while also educating masses about preventive measures against the virus. Talking about this, Kashan Hasan, CEO RBPL, said “In times of crisis, where there is so much uncertainty, we are certain of one thing which is if we have to fight this virus, we have to come together as one nation to protect our people. We are very proud to be Ministry of Health’s chosen partner. Dettol is committed to educate the masses and enable them with the right tools to prevent this virus from spreading. We request all Pakistanis to adhere to social distancing, wash hands regularly and maintain hygiene, and support the Government in the measures they are taking. Together with all our efforts Hoga ‘Safe’ Pakistan!”

Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Advisor to the PM on Health stated: “In this time of need, we appreciate the support and initiative by RBPL to serve the people of Pakistan. We must all come together to protect our fellow Pakistanis by educating them, by staying at home, by providing for the most vulnerable communities and by enabling our frontline workers with the tools that can assist recoveries. The purpose of this partnership is to pool resources to reach out to maximum number of Pakistanis.”

Globally known to be a leader in germ protection, Dettol has already actively been spreading awareness about CoVid-19 via interactive activities, infographics and videos. Two public service messages have been aired, as part of this partnership with the Ministry of Health, across media platforms with superstars Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa supporting the cause.

Dettol with the Ministry continues to spread right awareness against the pandemic as well as donating hygiene products to various NGOs to support frontline workers as well as those vulnerable groups who might not have access to such precautionary measures.

