President’s Bodyguard win Zameen National Open Polo Championship

The President’s Bodyguard (PBG) Risala outclassed the ASC Polo Team 12-6 to clinch the country’s most prestigious polo title, the Zameen National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup, at a jam-packed Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

PBG Risala has won the Quaid-e-Azam National Open Polo Championship after 43 years. Nicholas A Recaite emerged as the star of the final by scoring seven goals, while the Raja Mikael Sami scored a hat-trick and Hamza Mawaz Khan scored with a brace. Eulogio Celestino played well for ASC and contributed with a hat-trick, while Dr Shahzad scored two goals and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck once.

ASC dominated the first chukker of the match as they scored two back-to-back goals – one each by Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Eulogio Celestino – to gain an initial lead of 2-0. Hamza Mawaz then fired in a field goal for PBG to reduce the margin to 2-1 however ASC’s Eulogio put the ball into the poles to strengthen the ASC’s lead to 3-1 just before the end of the first chukker.

In the second chukker, PBG fought back and converted two fabulous field goals to equalize the score at 3-all. After that, ASC succeeded in converting one more goal through Eulogio to have 4-3 edge.



In the third chukker, PBG made another comeback as Nicholas scored two field goals through to give his team a 5-4 lead. PBG fully dominated the fourth chukker, as they fired in five goals to build a healthy 10-4 lead.

This time, Nicholas contributed with a hat-trick and Mikael with a brace. In the fifth and last chukker, both teams slammed in two goals each. From PBG, Nicholas pumped in a brace while Shahzad banged in a brace for ASC, as PBG won the final 12-6. Nicholas Scortichini and Martin Fewster officiated the final as field umpires, while George Meyrick was match referee.



PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen was the chief guest. Tareen along with Zameen.com CEOs, Zeeshan Ali Khan and Imran Ali Khan, distributed prizes and shields among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion include Zameen.com Country Head Ahmad Bhatti, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana, executive committee members, players, their families and a great number of polo lovers.

At the prize distribution ceremony, Raja Mikael Sami was judged the most valuable Pakistani player while the best foreign player was Nicholas A Recaite. The player of the final award went to Mumtaz Abbas Niazi; the emerging talent award went to Raha Jalal Arslan; highest goal scorer to Nicholas; best playing polo pony (local) to Magic, owned by Lt Col Rabnawaz Tiwana; best playing polo pony (foreign) owned by Mir Shoaib Ahmed; the best player award of -2 to 0 category to Agha Adam Ali Khan; the best player 0 to 2 category to Daniyal Sheikh, and the best player award 2 to 4 category to Raja Samiullah.



Prior to the main final, the Lahore Polo Club was treated to a heavy bike show followed by a tent-pegging demonstration by two renowned tent-pegging clubs of the country. Earlier in the subsidiary final, Pebble Breaker overwhelmed Guard Group/Artema Medical by 11-5. From Pebble Breaker, Juan Cruz Losada and Ahmed Ali Tiwana cracked a quartet each, while Raja Jalal Arslan struck two and Bilal Haye one. From Guard Group, Raja Temur Nadeem hammered a hat-trick and Taimur Ali Malik scored two goals.