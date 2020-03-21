Mehwish Hayat is TECNO’s first brand ambassador

TECNO, a global leading smartphone brand, has got superstar Mehwish Hayat on board as its first-ever brand ambassador in Pakistan.

In a recent video that went viral on social media, Hayat revealed that the Camon 15 will make its debut on March 24 in a live event that will be broadcast on top channels across Pakistan.

Hayat is the most celebrated actress of Pakistan and has received a Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. Her versatility, vibrant personality and eye-catching visage strikingly resemble the embedded qualities of the Camon 15, which is going to be the new hype among photography lovers. This will also be the first phone Hayat will be endorsing for TECNO!

Creek Ma, the general manger of the brand, is overwhelmed to have Hayat on board. “We are delighted to announce Mehwish Hayat as part of the TECNO family. Her charismatic personality goes in line with our brand, as both she and our brand are known for achieving excellence and breaking boundaries in our respective fields. The partnership with the versatile diva enables TECNO to reach great heights and take the perfect selfie experience to an exquisite dimension.”

TECNO’s upcoming Camon 15 is going to be the first brand series of its name to be launched in a live broadcast on the most viewed TV channels of Pakistan. It will also be broadcasted on its official social media sites, giving TECNO fans a chance to win the brand new Camon 15 handset. All they have to do is to share their pictures, online, while watching the live broadcast of the launch.

Within a very short time, TECNO has become a premium smartphone brand by making its presence known in more than 60 countries, with its dedication to bring forward feature-rich devices for its users.

The upcoming Camon 15 will have revolutionary specs like a 48MP Rear Quad Camera, 32MP pop-up Selfie Camera, a huge visual screen, and spacious memory to give you the everlasting tech experience. Through its promising services and innovative products, TECNO is set to overtake its rivals.