KP Revenue Authority sets up mobile registration centres in Peshawar

In a bid to facilitate taxpayers, teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority visited premises of businesses associated with the services sector in Peshawar to create awareness and provide on-spot registration facility to businessmen.

On the directives of KPRA Director General Fayyaz Ali Shah, four teams of the authority visited businesses centers and markets located on Ring Road, Dalazak Road, GT Road and in Charsadda.

The teams set up mobile registration centres where on-spot registration facility was provided to business owners, who had not already registered themselves with the authority.

KPRA officials held meetings with representatives of beauty parlours, property and car dealers’ associations and briefed them on sales tax on services. The associations showed confidence in KPRA and vowed to register businesses of each member of the associations after consultation.

The week long registration drive will continue until Friday evening in Peshawar. KPRA registration teams will visit each and every market and business centre of the city to create awareness regarding taxation among the masses.

The Registration Week will be taken to the southern districts in the coming week and the drive will continue till April 3.

It aims to create awareness among the masses to develop tax culture in the province and to strengthen the revenue base of the government for providing better services to the people.

“We consider the taxpayers as our stakeholders and facilitating them is the aim of this drive,” Shah said. He urged the people associated with services sector to benefit from the drive and get their businesses registered with KPRA to strengthen and develop the province.

“The government collects their tax money to provide them better services and finance development projects in the province,” the KPRA DG added.