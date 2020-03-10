Cricketing publication gets international praise

Cricketing publication ScoreLine, based out of Karachi and into its fifth-year of operation, has recently received applause and admiration from several international players.

The publication actively works with the sporting and journalistic community to establish strong footings for a focused platform catering to all forms of the sport from the country, read a press statement issued by ScoreLine.

“Quality journalism defines this publication. It is indeed praiseworthy for a journal to hold its place in the market and indicates confidence for the future. Hope this will continue to enlighten and entertain readers for years to come,” the statement quoted former Pakistan captain Asif Iqbal as saying.

ScoreLine’s advisory board has included the likes of Arif Ali Khan Abbasi, Javed Jabbar, Chishty Mujahid and Rashid Latif. Contributors from across the globe, including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Kingdom, West Indies, and United States form part of the editorial mix.

Richard Syndenham, a journalist and sports agent who has written for the Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Express, Guardian, New York Times and the International Herald Tribune said ScoreLine has rapidly become a “well-respected member of the world’s cricket media” over the last few years.

The digital platform of the publication has gained hype and is active. From features, news, series updates and history to sections for women, under-19, disabled and blind, the website presents a dynamic view of content.

“Going through the publication is like reading a love letter from far away. I can see my beloved (Pakistan cricket) in all her moods: downcast or exuberant, quiet or noise, reflective or instinctive. I know what she is doing and what she is thinking. And it is a joy to write back to her from time to time,” UK-based author and columnist Richard Heller was quoted as saying.

The print edition is published bi-monthly. The paperback has a decent market in an age where digital and electronic medias have taken the lead and is distributed separately worldwide to journalists, reporters, and the cricketing fraternity.

Ather Ali Khan, former Bangladesh cricketer and a commentator based out of Dhaka said it’s great to see a quality publication coming this far in the last few years.

The venture was founded by Muhammad Rahimtoola and Shoaib Ahmed. The former has been associated with the television and digital industry and the latter is a journalist and has previously worked for media affairs at the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Congratulations to the publication and its accomplishments. ScoreLine is a happy addition to the library at Lords,” said curator of Marylebone Cricket Club Library and Museum in London, Adam Chadwick.