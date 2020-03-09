Connecting teachers and students remotely in the time of Covid-19

With exam time looming, remote learning will ensure continuity of education despite a crucial decision taken by schools to suspend daily attendance and keep students safe from Covid-19 which has infected more than 93,000 people across the world and claimed more than 3,000 lives.

Education authorities in the UAE have announced a one-month school break and instructed schools to implement plans for e-learning. Pakistan, too, could have to implement similar systems in the near future so as not to disrupt the learning process. Luckily, availability of educational software makes virtual classrooms a possibility and schools can ensure that students don’t miss out on their daily lessons.

One such web-based school management software, the Academic Institute Management System (AIMS) has a number of modules to conduct distance learning. “Through the Virtual School module offered by AIMS, class lectures can be streamed or recorded by teachers and made available to students wherever they are,” said Javed Khamisani, CEO of Allianz Hosting that has developed the software in joint collaboration with Datasync.pk.

The service is a simple way to deliver a lecture, submit assignments and grade digitally and is available free of cost for any school in the UAE or Pakistan for the next 60 days. Once uploaded, the lectures are available on student’s dashboard for later review/note taking. “We are offering this service free of cost for a limited time period so that it can help everyone stay safe during this time of crisis,” said Khamisani.

The teacher can upload the lecture through the software and the student can access it through the school website portal according to his/her relevant class or subject.

AIMS is a one-in-all user friendly portal for which only basic computer skills are needed. “No costly software licenses are needed to install AIMS since it is a web-based programme. All you need is a web browser,” said Khamisani.

The software can be accessed from anywhere that has an internet connection including a mobile phone, a tab, a laptop, a desktop or any other connected device. There is no need to download any special app or plugin in order to be able to use the software.

All information that is being used and processed within the web-based school management software is also stored within the software. Unlike generic school management software, AIMS software is way more user-oriented.

For most stakeholders, including those who were not born into using technology in their schools and workplaces, a web-based school management software is still more familiar than other apps. Also, a large portion of employees at educational institutions are comfortable with the use of their native web browsers.

“This means that less time and effort and funds will be spent to onboard users of a web-based school management software, resulting in faster understanding and use of the web-based school management software,” said Khamisani.

Among other salient features of AIMS are easy sign-in, video conferencing, electronic attendance, consolidated mark sheet, quick search, adaptable to your systems, custom URL.

More details about the software can be found on www.aims.pk