Riversong launches in Pakistan

Riversong has officially launched in Pakistan with Yellowstone as its exclusive official distributor, according to a press statement issued by the company on Friday.

This is a smartphone accessories brand. It has a presence in more than 30 countries. The company aims to have its products available across the country.

It officially entered into a partnership with Yellowstone at a launch event on February 1 held in Pearl Continental, Lahore. This collaboration is allowing Riversong to cater to its vision of inspiring people’s curiosity by passionate innovation, reads the company’s statement.



The ceremony was broached by the speech of Yellowstone CEO Farid Ullah and followed by speeches by Riversong CEO Haitham Kalakeche and COO Syed Ali Yousuf. The ceremony concluded with a lucky draw, where the winners were given Riversong giveaways.

All of the company’s products are designed exclusively in California. “The rapidly evolving company offers a wide-range of accessories, such as power banks, earphones, smart watches, fitness bands, wall chargers, car chargers, and headphones etc,” its statements reads.

The products come with a one-year replacement warranty.

Yellowstone revealed that it has developed an e-commerce portal called Cube to ensure a simplified, seamless business-to-customer experience. It can be accessed online (www.cubeonline.pk) where consumers can exclusively purchase legally imported, tax paid Riversong accessories at competitive prices.

It is anticipated that this collaboration between Riversong and Yellowstone will revolutionise the sales paradigm in Pakistan and will be the gold standard for a renewed approach to customer facilitation in the industry, the statement says.