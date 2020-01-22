Honor 9X available in Pakistan for Rs38,999

Honor Pakistan launched the Honor 9X, the latest member of its X-series of devices.

The device has a 6.59” FullView Display, which has a 91% screen-to-body ratio and a 48MP triple back camera. The phone runs on 6GB RAM and has an internal storage of 128GB. The Honor 9X features a 4,000 mAh that gives enough juice to help you get through the day.

The phone is exclusively available for Rs38,999 on Daraz.pk http://bit.ly/36dbdEq.

Pop-up selfie camera

The 16MP front camera pops up when you want to take a selfie and retracts once the job is done. The phone has a system that automatically retracts the camera if it detects that the phone is falling.

48MP AI back camera

The Honor 9X is equipped with a 48MP Triple Camera that features an f/1.8 aperture and ½-inch sensor which allows users to capture their extraordinary moments in clarity. The camera’s AIS Super Night Mode produces excellent quality photos even in dimly-lit environments, and the inclusion of a 120° Super Wide Angle Camera helps users capture more in every single shot.