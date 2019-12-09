Zameen.com’s Pakistan Property Show attracts 20,000 visitors in Dubai

The Pakistan Property Show 2019, organised by Pakistan’s largest property portal Zameen.com, successfully concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Friday.

Amjad Ahmad Ali, the consul general of Pakistan in the UAE, was the special guest on the second and the last day of the exhibition.

A total of 64 exhibitors offered property options from different cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar, Murree, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Gwadar. The event was attended by more than 20,000 people.

For the first time this year, the Government of Pakistan also participated in the PPS. On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Privatisation Commission of Pakistan was tasked to engage with the expatriate community in an effort to find buyers for dead-weight government properties.

“Such events provide the ideal opportunity to engage with overseas Pakistanis because of their phenomenal outreach,” said Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, the director general of the privatisation commission.

Speaking to the media, Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan said, “The success of Pakistan Property Show is in fact the success of UAE-based Pakistanis, whose participation generates an invaluable inflow of foreign exchange to Pakistan.”

This was the third annual edition of the PPS. The previous two editions generated a combined audience of more than 31,000 people.

PPS 2019 was inaugurated by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, the CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency in Dubai.

Prominent media persons including Moeed Pirzada, Waseem Badami and Mansoor Ali Khan also attended the event and interacted with the exhibitors.