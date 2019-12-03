Zameen.com to hold Pakistan Property Show in Dubai

Pakistan’s largest real estate portal, Zameen.com, has announced that it will hold another edition of the ‘Pakistan Property Show’ on December 6 and 7. It will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 2019 edition of the expo will be the company’s third consecutive annual property exhibition in Dubai. In the last two expos, the property extravaganza attracted a combined audience of over 31,000.

Zameen.com has so far held a total of 17 major property exhibitions attracting over 1 million visitors.

The third instalment of the Pakistan Property Show will feature major names from the real estate markets of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar, Murree, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Gwadar, Bahawalpur and DG Khan, including ‘Eighteen’ and ‘Capital Smart City’.

The event will offer overseas Pakistanis a chance to explore rewarding investment opportunities available in some of the most reliable and promising real estate projects. Since the exhibition features projects from several major cities of the country, it provides visitors with an opportunity to explore affordable property purchases.

Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan said that taking the property exhibitions to an international level was a tough in the beginning, but with every passing year, the Pakistan Property Show has become a brand name for property exhibitions.

“The success story of this event is a source of pride for Pakistanis living in the Gulf,” he said.

Responding to a question, Khan said, “Increasing investment opportunities in the property sector are vital for setting the sector on track to progress, and the main objective of organising such events is to circulate money in the investment sector which in turn will benefit the overall economy of Pakistan.”

“World Trade Centre holds its own exclusive status in terms of trade and investment activity in the region where only the best corporates and business entities can stage their activities, and for a Pakistan-based company to organise such a grand event there is definitely a matter of national pride,” he said.

Khan also highlighted the fact most of the international traffic Zameen.com receives is from Pakistanis residing in Gulf countries. “The event thus offers great opportunities to Pakistanis living here to make solid, safe and rewarding investment in reliable real estate developments.” Khan is positive that Zameen.com’s third Pakistan Property Show in Dubai will generate an overwhelming response – similar to the ones registered in the past – from the general public.