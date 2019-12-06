Pakistan Property Show Dubai: Where investors, homeowners and developers meet

The Pakistan Property Show (PPS) Dubai is Zameen.com’s ground-breaking effort to connect overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors with suitable real estate investment and development opportunities back home. The property show attracted more than 31,000 people combined in 2017 and 2018.

Now, the mega event has returned to the coastal emirate for two days, on December 6 and 7, to facilitate its attendees start the New Year with a bang – the acquisition of a suitable property.

PPS Dubai provides a platform to promote local property to the Pakistani diaspora; which tends to converge in the UAE at this time of the year. This is an ideal platform for people who yearn to reclaim some portion of their beloved soil for their next of kin; to resettle their roots after a lifetime of emotional toil among foreigners.

Whether you’re a prospective Pakistani property owner or project exhibitor, attending the PPS Dubai is a win-win scenario no matter how you choose to look at it. And this applies even if you intend to show up as a casual visitor with your family – looking for an engaging and instructive experience on what Pakistani real estate has to offer.

So what exactly is PPS Dubai?

PPS Dubai, as explained above, presents the perfect opportunity for investors, homeowners, commercial property purchasers, and developers to meet. Anyone with a stake in Pakistan’s real estate industry stands to benefit from attending this amazing show.

For investors, specifically, the event offers a timely opening to discover both existing and upcoming property developments that promise good and safe returns. For potential homeowners, it comes as a neat platform for perusing a wide range of residential property options currently on the market. On the other hand, the developers are given unrestricted access to all these pools of real estate purchasers so that they have a ‘full’ chance to market the true potential of their respective projects.

Zameen.com – not just a leading Pakistani property portal but also a household name in the country – has held two successful PPS Dubai events so far. The company aims to project the increasing number of lucrative real estate developments in Pakistan to a global audience; and, particularly, to overseas Pakistanis.

PPS audience and marketing specifics

Given the overwhelmingly positive response that the exhibition got in 2017 and 2018, PPS Dubai 2019 will not only build on their theme-set but will also carve its unique tenor.

For exhibiting developers, the event virtually guarantees a high probability of generating a significant number of leads – as has been proven in the past. Additionally, the show attracts property giants from all over Pakistan creating a good opportunity for all sector stakeholders to network and learn.

Furthermore, Zameen.com always makes certain that no PPS event goes unnoticed in the popular media. The company extensively markets the event through social media, news (both print and digital), radio, email, and SMS channels – leaving no stone unturned in making its hosting known to the public.

The results of these marketing campaigns are quite apparent, as evidenced by the past two PPS events. Both shows experienced heavy footfall, setting new property gala records in their wake; a development which benefited the large number of exhibitors who had set up their stalls. Many of these professional marketers managed to lock tangible property and investment deals which were further consolidated back in Pakistan.

PPS Dubai: The International Chapter of Zameen.com’s Pakistan Property Expo Saga

Zameen.com, since 2013, has regularly organised a number of property expo events in major cities across the country. In 2017, the company executed its first PPS show in Dubai – meant to be the ‘international chapter’ of the former harnessing the advantage of being held in one of the most visited locations in the UAE.

Zameen Expos, on the domestic front, maintain a strong standing of their own in Pakistan’s real estate sector. PPS Dubai aims to draw in on the potential of their hard-earned strength – geared to leave the local market’s footprint in the international arena.

Visitors to this year’s show will be experiencing a wonderful environment for discovering real estate developments relevant to their needs, getting their queries answered, and even enjoying exclusive deals and discounts.

Furthermore, PPS Dubai has been designed as a family event. So while the show is narrowly intended to make way for the discovery and purchase of local real estate projects, it also offers a fun, welcoming ambiance for the enjoyment of attendees’ loved ones.

Date, Time & Venue

PPS Dubai 2019 will be held on December 6 and 7 – at Za’abeel Hall No 5, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Since the event hall is expected to be abuzz with a large crowd and interesting chatter, you would do well to book your attendance tickets in advance!

You really don’t want to miss out on the festivities in store.