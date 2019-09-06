HMD Global releases five new phones

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced five new Nokia phones, including two new smartphones: Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2.

Other phones announced include Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 2720 Flip and Nokia 110.

Nokia 7.2

The Nokia 7.2 features a powerful 48MP triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics. The phone comes in unique ZEISS bokeh styles that are available in portrait mode to give you good shots and exceptional image quality. Nokia 7.2 also allows for both the foreground and background blur to mimic the natural optical bokeh.

The phone uses the AI low light image fusion technology to bring advanced low-light imaging with night mode. Building on the strengths of its predecessor, the Nokia 7.2 combines a two-day battery life, stunning PureDisplay technology and always-on HDR with a timeless Nordic design.

Nokia 6.2

This is the first of the Nokia 6 series smartphone to premiere a triple camera and PureDisplay technology. The Nokia 6.2 brings always-on HDR to a new smartphone segment, featuring PureDisplay technology. With a combination of AI-features and a powerful triple sensor camera, the Nokia 6.2 lets fans take detailed photos, bokeh portraits and stunning wide-angle shots. It offers a two-day battery life.

Nokia 800 Tough

The Nokia 800 Tough is the first rugged Nokia phone from HMD Global, bringing a new level of durability to fans across the world.

Its not only water and dust proof, but is also designed to withstand extreme temperatures.

The phone also offers fans the latest features that they would expect in a modern phone, including Google Assistant, WhatsApp and Facebook along with 4G connectivity.

Nokia 2720 Flip – reimagined with 4G

The Nokia 2720 Flip is a classic flip phone reimagined for today’s user – compact and tactile but transformed in usability using integrated AI technology.

The compact device comes equipped with WhatsApp and features an emergency button as well as an ICE (In Case of Emergency) information menu.

Nokia 110

This comes equipped with everything you need to be entertained on the go; an MP3 player for your music collection, built-in camera and an FM radio.

The phone also features the classic Snakes game. The battery will last you throughout the day on a single charge. The Nokia 110 builds on the successful Nokia 105 formula by adding a camera, music and games to deliver more entertainment at a similar price.