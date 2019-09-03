Academic excellence: The City School students set new standards

The students of The City School have ‘achieved excellence’ in their O/A Level results, making it one of the best results obtained by the school network in the last 40 years, says a press statement issued by the education system.

The City School is one of the country’s leading private school networks with over 166 schools in 52 cities with over 130,000 students enrolled across Pakistan.

Its curriculum is derived from the UK National Curriculum and guides students from nursery up to their O/A Level examinations. This year, 26,546 students appeared for their O/A Level exams from the northern, central and southern regions of the school.

A values-based education is given to the students in which they receive training in inculcating peace, respect, love, tolerance, honesty, humility, cooperation, happiness and responsibility in themselves, among other values. “This values-based education ensures that students grow up to become well-rounded individuals, so that they not only excel in their studies, but also become good human beings,” reads the statement

Some notable alumni of the City School include MangoBaaz Editorial Director Sarmad Amer, Travly Co-founder Talaal Burny, MangoBaaz Co-founder Ali Ahsan, PlanX Programme Manager Mughees Tahir, Techverx Project Manager Mustafa Rizvi and Bramerz Creative Manager Hijab Hassan.