Ground breaking of Zameen Developments’ Ace Mall performed in Islamabad

The ground breaking of Zameen Developments’ first mixed-use project in Islamabad was performed at the project site in Sector J, DHA Islamabad-Rawalpindi Phase II on Thursday.

The 14-storey multipurpose building, ‘Zameen Ace Mall’, will be built on 20 kanals (10,000 square yards) on the main Sir Syed Boulevard of DHA Islamabad-Rawalpindi’s Phase II. It is a joint venture of the Zameen Developments, Ace Group and UAE-based MIH Group.

The project will feature high-end residential apartments and split-level penthouses, hotel apartments, a full-scale mall, a mart, and a multiplex cinema. Other facilities include a swimming pool, sports bar, health and fitness club, fine dining decks, and dedicated car parking large enough to accommodate up to 800 vehicles at a time.

It will offer more than 800 units in the form of shops, residential apartments and hotel apartments.

Speaking at the occasion, Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan said, “Zameen Ace Mall promises to promote the culture of mixed-use developments in the country with a view to optimising available space, and will address a large gap in the national real estate development market.”

Khan also said a further four projects were in the pipeline for Zameen Developments in 2019.

“Ace Group’s partnership with Zameen Developments is a strategic endeavour aimed at maximising the strengths of both companies,” said Ace Group CEO Usman Zafar Cheema.