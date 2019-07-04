Cricket Gateway given Best Digital Channel 2019 award

Cricket Gateway’s YouTube channel was recognised as the Best Digital Channel 2019 at the Pakistan Digi Awards 2019, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

With almost 900,000 subscribers in less than 40 days, this channel brought the PSL season 4 live to over nine million viewers in 1080p nationwide.

The award was received by the head of media, Bilal Chughtai, and Blitz Advertising Private Limited Group Account Manager Mehvish Mumtaz in a ceremony recently held in Karachi.

“This is one for the books, we never imagined that this channel partnership would reach these heights only in the first year. We would like to thank all our team members, Our JV partners, Team Youtube and our advertisers for their continued support,” the Blitz team was quoted as saying in the press statement.

After two seasons and a combined viewership of over 50 million views on its website, Cricket Gateway Pakistan launched its YouTube channel with PSL4, introduced by the Blitz Group as a joint venture with Trans Media, ITW and Techfront.

During this year’s PSL, Cricket Gateway got over 72.4 million views and a combined unique reach of over nine million users, making it an ideal platform for brands to advertise.

To facilitate advertisers, Cricket Gateway partnered with YouTube to become the first-ever Pakistani YouTube channel to offer customised in-stream insertions and real time digital rights management with over 13,500 pirate beams blocked in real time. Around 20 of the top brands in Pakistan used it this year to promote their brand message. These included giants such as ABL, Jazz, Telenor, P&G and the DWP Group.

“It’s an honor for me, my team and the Blitz Group at large, for being recognised as Pakistan’s Best Digital Channel 2018-19. When we started out Cricket Gateway, we had big ambitions for the platform, and it is heartening to see that our aim and vision is now coming to fruition,” said CEO Blitz Advertising Ahsen Idris.