Daraz’s fourth Mobile Week starting from June 24

Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, Daraz, has announced its fourth annual Mobile Week sale at a press conference on Friday.

The week-long sale will start on June 24. To keep the customers engaged, the mobile week event will host a number of interactive app games, daily shake shake sessions, collectible vouchers and more.

Previously, the sale event used to be focused on phones. This year, however, the event will include electronic products and other categories too.

Daraz Pakistan Managing Director Ehsan Saya said, “In our fourth year, we want to enhance the customer experience by offering big discounts on all electronic products. This event will be the best one yet with a range of new features and we are really excited about that.”

The best deals and new launches from leading brands

Mobile Week 2019 is co-sponsored by leading electronic players like Samsung, Infinix, Realme, OnePlus and Nokia. According to Daraz, partner brands will be offering deals on new launches and their most sought after products. Other major brand partners include Apple, CAT, Vestel, Anker and Audionic, amongst others.

Some of the expected mega deals include: Samsung Galaxy S10 which will be available for Rs109,000 instead of Rs140,000 while iPhone X 64GB will be available at a discounted rate of Rs119,000. Realme 3 will launch for the first time in Pakistan during the event at a discounted price of Rs21,999 instead of Rs23,999.

Additional discounts from payment partners

Customers can also avail an additional discount of up to 15% from partner banks. MCB is offering week-long discounts while HBL and Meezan Bank will offer discounts on Wednesday and Friday respectively.

Other payment partners include Easypaisa and Mastercard. Silk Bank customers can get products on easy monthly instalments at 0% mark-up. Daraz Wallet customers will enjoy 5% bonus on all deposits. Further offers from the Daraz Wallet include a 10% discount on all mobile phones and electronics and a 20% bonus on all mobile top-ups.