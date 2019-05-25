Groundbreaking of Zameen Developments’ first project held in Lahore

The groundbreaking ceremony of Zameen Developments’ first residential project ‘Zameen Opal’ was held in Lahore on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held at the project’s site in Land Breeze Housing Society on Main Raiwind Road.

The project, which is fully owned and being developed by Zameen Developments, is being built on 10 kanals (5,000 square-yards) of land, featuring a total of 175 residential modern residential apartments.

The groundbreaking was performed by Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan.

“Following the unprecedented success of Zameen.com, it was time for the group to move up the value chain and make further contributions to the real estate industry,” Khan said at the ceremony.

“Zameen Developments is born of this desire to address the gaps in the development and construction spheres, leveraging the trust of the Zameen brand built through 13 years of tireless service,” he said.

Zameen Developments is the real estate development arm of Emerging Markets Property Group that owns and operates the property portals including Zameen.com in Pakistan, Bayut in the GCC, Bproperty in Bangladesh, and Mubawab in Morocco.