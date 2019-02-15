PSL 2019: Pepsi is the proud title sponsor of the Multan Sultans

February 15, 2019

With Pakistan’s biggest sporting event, the PSL, kicking off, soft-drink giant Pepsi is proud to be the title sponsor of the Multan Sultans, the latest addition to the league.

The team is captained by all-rounder Shoaib Malik and comprises star players like Shahid Afridi, Junaid Khan and Mohammad Irfan among a mix of local and international talent.

Having sponsored cricket and other sports for over three decades, Pepsi always brings something new to the table. This new partnership between the Multan Sultans and the beverage company shows its continued commitment and long-term affiliation with cricket and efforts to promote the sport as well as bring young talent to the forefront.

Pepsi, which has previously sponsored the Pakistan cricket team and was among the first brands to patronize cricket in Pakistan, is excited to see the Multan Sultans’ new lineup including national and international stars such as Andre Russel, Sohail Tanveer, James Vince and Laurie Evans.

The Multan Sultans will be kicking off the tournament –– the fourth edition of the star-studded PSL – against the Karachi Kings today (Feb 15) and Islamabad United tomorrow (Feb 16) in Dubai. The rest of the matches will be played in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Lahore.

Multan Sultans captain Shoaib Malik. Photo: Multan Sultans

In December last year, the Sultans dethroned the Karachi Kings as the most expensive cricket franchise for the PSL after the Ali Khan Tareen-led Multan consortium won the franchise rights for $5.21 million per year for seven years.

MULTAN SULTANS SQUAD FOR PSL 2019

Shoaib Malik (C), Shan Masood, Umar Siddiq, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shahid Afridi, Joe Denly, Nicholas Pooran, Qais Ahmed, Shakeel Ansar, Laurie Evans, Numan Ali, Dan Christian, Tome Moores, Ali Shafiq, Muhammad Ilyas, Andre Russell

 
 
 

