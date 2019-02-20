More than 10 million people have seen PSL 4 matches online

Pakistan Super League’s season four is here and cricket fans turn to nearest screens to keep up with the action.

PSL 4 matches are being live-streamed on YouTube on the new official Cricket Gateway PK channel which makes it easier for the fans to stay updated with the fall of every wicket.

It’s barely a week into the tournament and it is already setting new live stream records. After just five matches, live streaming has garnered more than 10 million views across all platforms. Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match alone had 1.48 million views. At one point of the match, the concurrent viewers on YouTube over 200,000.

All this engaged viewership represents a great opportunity for brands to share relevant messages.

“With millions of cricket fans tuning in on their mobile devices and Smart TVs, the live stream on YouTube is an ideal opportunity for brands to reach a highly engaged audience. The future of spectator sports and online advertising in Pakistan are very closely intertwined and brands should not miss out,” said Farhan Qureshi – Head of South Asia Markets, Google Asia Pacific.

Other livestream partners include Tapmad.com, Goonj.pk, Crick Wick, Jazz TV and JazzTube. With ad insertions unified at the country level, ads are delivered simultaneously at each authorized location, with streams being scanned for copyrighted content and over 4500 pirated beams banned within the first 5 matches.

“When you put Pakistan’s best content and its biggest viewership platform together on one plate, our valued advertisers get nothing less than the best. I wouldn’t be surprised if this product matures into a 100 million viewership product within consecutive seasons,” said CEO Blitz Advertising Ahsen Idris.