Love Learning Conference helps educators reimagine teaching

Kingston College and 3P Learning organised the Love Learning Conference 2019 in Lahore on February 16.

More than 200 K-12 teachers and educators attended it.

The theme of the conference was ‘The Taken for Granted’.

LLC was organised with the aim to cultivate a rich learning environment, where schools, educators, families, infact everyone gets an opportunity to engage with top of the line mentors and ‘love learning’.

It inspired teachers and educators to think differently and creatively about teaching and learning.

Committed to cultivating a rich learning environment, 3P Learning gave delegates direct access to expertise, analysis, and emerging trends in education and edTech through thought-provoking sessions and discussions.