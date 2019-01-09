New year, new surprises: Honor’s amazing new prices for Honor 7C and Honor 8X

2018 marked the entry of Honor into the smartphone market with back to back successful phone launches at the best value for money.

Seven months ago, the company launched the Honor 7C, a premium budget friendly smartphone. Following the successful launch of the Honor 7C, the company launched Honor 8X, a powerhouse of a phone in the X-series. With a sleek and stylish design, Honor 8X brings performance and aesthetics in one package.

With the start of the new year, Honor is bringing in both market-changing phones at an affordable price.

The Honor 7C (3GB+32GB) is now available for Rs24,999. Earlier, it was retailing for Rs26,999. You can get the Honor 8X (4GB+128GB) for Rs42,999 instead of Rs45,999. The devices are available both at retail outlets as well as online.

