New year, new surprises: Honor’s amazing new prices for Honor 7C and Honor 8X

January 9, 2019

2018 marked the entry of Honor into the smartphone market with back to back successful phone launches at the best value for money.

Seven months ago, the company launched the Honor 7C, a premium budget friendly smartphone. Following the successful launch of the Honor 7C, the company launched Honor 8X, a powerhouse of a phone in the X-series. With a sleek and stylish design, Honor 8X brings performance and aesthetics in one package.

With the start of the new year, Honor is bringing in both market-changing phones at an affordable price.

The Honor 7C (3GB+32GB) is now available for Rs24,999. Earlier, it was retailing for Rs26,999. You can get the Honor 8X (4GB+128GB) for Rs42,999 instead of Rs45,999. The devices are available both at retail outlets as well as online.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at https://www.hihonor.com/pk

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

The latest fashion icon Honor 10 Lite launched in Pakistan

December 24, 2018 6:45 pm

Review: Honor 8X– a stylish phone for big-screen junkies 

December 7, 2018 3:30 pm

Honour 8x is easy on the eyes… and the pocket

October 10, 2018 12:31 pm

Honor is back with a bang and if you pre-book the Honor 8X you can get a free gift bundle

September 27, 2018 5:55 pm

Far-right extremists march in Sofia to honor pro-Nazi general

February 18, 2018 10:31 am

Another feather in Misbah cap

November 17, 2016 11:53 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Obed Pasha
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.