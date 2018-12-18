FrieslandCampina, Engro offer help to improve dairy sector

FrieslandCampina, a European dairy cooperative, and Engro Foods have offered to help improve the output of the dairy sector in the country.

A meeting between the leadership of FrieslandCampina and Engro Foods met with the National Food Security Minister Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan last week.

FrieslandCampina CEO, Hein Shumacher, said that with the help of their expertise, the Engro Foods can assist in capacity building of farmers, helping them get a higher yield from their cattle.

Shumacher said that the lack of safety of food is inextricably linked to the severity of malnutrition and stunted growth. The implementation of minimum pasteurization law is essential to ensure that the milk reaching the consumers from any source is free of adulteration and safe for human consumption, he added.

Ali Ahmed Khan, managing director Engro Foods said: “Women empowerment is one of the key focuses of our Global Dairy Development Program. We are committed to the cause of empowering women and dairy farmers to ensure that our dairy development programs are inclusive.”