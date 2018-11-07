OLX unveils new brand identity and major platform upgrade

OLX has been a market leader in online classifieds since 2006, helping customers around the world buy, sell or exchange almost anything. Globally, OLX serves hundreds of millions of customers in 35+ markets and in over 50 languages.

Yesterday, OLX unveiled its biggest global update since its inception by overhauling the entire app and web experience, and introducing a new brand identity. Pakistan is one of the first countries where OLX is launching the new brand and platform. This means that users here will get to experience the changes before users elsewhere. This change signals OLX’s intent to modernize the classifieds experience and shows that the company considers Pakistan an important market. OLX announced that this change is part of a larger ambition of expanding beyond traditional classifieds by offering more end-to-end services and providing users with smarter buying and selling choices.

“This is our biggest platform upgrade with major changes to chat, posting, browsing and the social experience while reducing the size of the app by 40%”, said Bilal Bajwa (CEO, OLX Pakistan). “The new version has significantly improved the user experience and has many new features that will enable users to buy and sell easier and faster. For example, potential buyers will now need to log-in to communicate with the seller which will make the experience more secure. All these changes are a result of us listening closely to our customers and innovating in areas that will improve the experience and delight them. However, the most exciting part is that this is just the start and we will continue to unveil many new innovations in the coming months.”

Regarding the branding change, Head of Marketing Ammar Hassan said that the reason for the new logo and identity was that the business had transformed into a global force and new services were waiting to come under the OLX umbrella. We have made the new logo with the help of a London-based design studio, one of the best in the world.

OLX has been a pioneering tech brand in Pakistan, leading the industry with over 9 million monthly visitors. It generates 600+ million monthly pageviews and a new ad posted every 2 seconds making it the top technology brand across all categories locally. OLX is the largest marketplace in Pakistan for autos, real estate, mobiles, electronics, jobs, services and 8 other categories.