You all fell for the wrong Shabnam

June 1, 2018
Minerwa Tahir

Shabnam appreciated Imran Khan for expelling Farooq Bandial, who raped her, from the PTI and thanked Pakistanis for their stand — except that it was a fake account.

“Almost all the likes of that account were on tweets related to PTI,” Digital Rights Foundation founder Nighat Dad told SAMAA Digital. “It was childish.”

A picture of Mr Khan and Bandial had gone viral, sparking outrage over the fact that the latter was a convicted rapist. PTI expelled him over the ‘negative feedback’.

It was then that @JharnaBasak tweeted praise for Mr Khan and the tweet went viral within hours.

Many news organisations believed it was Shabnam’s account.

There are three tweets in total on @JharnaBasak’s timeline. There are 191 tweets that the account has liked. The first one is a March 17 tweet by Dr Aamir Liaquat.

A picture of Mr Khan and Bandial had gone viral, sparking outrage over the fact that the latter was a convicted rapist

“Most of the accounts that have retweeted her praise for Imran Khan have zero followers,” said Nighat Dad. “Most of them are bot accounts.” She said that this is a form of fake news.

The timing of the tweet couldn’t be better as Pakistan elects its next government into power on July 27. Nighat Dad said such fake news forms are particularly disturbing when elections are due. “You create a fake account and you promote your narrative by influencing public opinion,” she said. “You are damaging the prospects of a fair election.”

Harassment, misogyny and sexism prevail in our political culture, she added. “It’s very disturbing to see these parties diminish a victim’s voice,” she said. “Shabnam perhaps doesn’t even know that this is happening in her name. Imagine the trauma of gang-rape. On top of that, you silence the victim to promote your agenda.”

She said news organisations should develop a clear editorial policy on lifting content from social media. “This is not a one-off tweet. It is part of a series. Social media teams of political parties run fake accounts to change public opinion. Mainstream media should be cautious.”

See for yourself

Type @PakistanDa in your Twitter search bar and hit Enter. Go to People and your search will take you to the fake account. This happens because Twitter allows you to change your username by clicking here.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st June 2018

 

See Also

Dissident PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa to join PTI

June 1, 2018 3:05 pm

PTI names candidates contesting elections from Sindh

June 1, 2018 1:37 pm

Jawad Ahmad to contest election against Imran, Shehbaz and Bilawal with a focus on middle class

June 1, 2018 11:02 am

Farooq Bandial expelled from PTI

May 31, 2018 11:07 pm

Nasir Durrani recuses himself from Punjab caretaker CM post

May 31, 2018 10:33 pm

BRT Peshawar engineer resigns over ‘huge corruption’ in project

May 31, 2018 8:54 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 31 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 31 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 30 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.