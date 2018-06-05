Will try to publish my book before elections, says Reham Khan

June 5, 2018
Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan said that she would try to get her book published before the general elections.

The former television presenter has declined to comment on her book’s alleged manuscript that was shared by TV actor Hamza Ali Abbasi.

“I didn’t share the manuscript with anyone,” she said. “Why would I deny the content when I didn’t release it?”

Ms. Khan said she would confirm or deny the contents of her book after it is published.

“I won’t respond to what the representatives of PTI are saying,” she said.

She asked the media to hold its criticism until the book is published.

Ms. Khan said she didn’t discuss her book with any PML-N leader.

“I never discussed my book with Hanif Abbasi,” she said, adding that she didn’t even have his number.

She denied seeking Hussain Haqqani’s help for writing her book. “My meeting with Hussain Haqqani was just a coincidence.”
 
 
 

