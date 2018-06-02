Will stand against Imran from Rawalpindi: Ayesha Gulalai

June 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

I will stand contest the upcoming elections from six constituencies. Will stand against Imran Khan in Rawalpindi, said Ayesha Gulalai on Saturday.

Ayesha Gulalai said that she would also face industrialists of Lodhran in the upcoming polls. The dissident PTI member said that she would contest elections from Karachi and Sajawal as well.

Gulalai announced that she would contest elections from six constituencies in the upcoming general elections.

Ayesha Gulalai caused a stir when she alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan had harassed her by sending inappropriate text messages.

The allegations were denied by Khan and the PTI’s senior leadership, who said that Gulalai was part of a larger conspiracy to defame Khan.

Ever since then, Gulalai has been trading barbs with the PTI leadership. She has criticised Imran Khan on several occasions.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd June 2018

 

