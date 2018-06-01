Will renovate every city if return to power, says Shehbaz Sharif

June 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that he would launch new development projects and renovate every city, if he comes to power again.

The former Punjab CM said that the PML-N government eliminated electricity loadshedding from the country. “Electricity is available in the country despite hot weather.”

He said the PML-N government has revolutionized the social and health sectors through mega projects.

“All the DHQ hospitals have been revamped,” he added. “New blocks were constructed and best medicines are provided in the government hospitals.”

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st June 2018

 

