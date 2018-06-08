Will not allow anyone to rig elections, Nawaz tells supporters

Former PM Nawaz Sharif said that the PML-N will not allow anyone to rig the upcoming elections and his disqualification would be overturned through the power of vote on July 25.

“I was disqualified for life, and then barred from heading the party,” Mr. Sharif said, criticizing the Supreme Court’s decision. “The verdict would be overturned on the election day.”

Mr. Sharif was speaking to his supporters in Mandi Bahauddin city of Punjab on Friday.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court had disqualified Mr. Sharif on July 28, 2017 from holding public office.

The judges in the Panama case verdict ruled that Nawaz had been dishonest to the parliament and he did not disclose his employement in the Dubai-based Capital FZE in his 2013 nomination papers.

“Nobody will give them to turncoats,” he said, while taking a dig at party defectors. “They don’t have support from the masses.”

The former PM said that there are individuals who want to send him to jail, adding that he will not leave the people even If he is imprisoned.

Mr. urged his supporters to answer his call whenever he seeks their support.

The PML-N Quaid said he is not fighting for his survival but for the future of Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz, his daughter, lashed out at former military ruler Pervez Musharraf and said he was responsible for violence in Karachi on May 12, 2007.

“Who do you want? The one who violated the constitution or the one who protected it,” Mr. Sharif’s daughter asked party supporters.

She said Musharraf violated the constitution twice and left the country when he was asked to face the law.

“PML-N will win the next elections,” she said.