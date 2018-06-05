Who is in caretaker federal cabinet?

A six member caretaker federal cabinet took oath on Tuesday to oversee the country through the elections scheduled for July 25.

Former chief justice Nasir-ul-Mulk has already taken charge as caretaker prime minister with a mandate of running the government until a new administration is elected in the nationwide poll next month.

The PM’s cabinet includes former State Bank of Pakistan governor Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, former senator Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, law expert Barrister Ali Zafar, former ambassador to the United Nations, Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Azam Khan and Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh.

Portfolios:

1. Abdullah Hussain Haroon: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Security Division.

Additional portfolios: Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Defence Production.

2. Muhammad Azam Khan: Ministry of Interior, Capital Administration and Development Division and Ministry of Narcotics Control.

Additional portfolios: Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

3. Dr Shamshad Akhtar: Ministry of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Statistics and Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms.

Additional portfolios: Ministry of Commerce and Textile and Ministry of Industries and Production.

4. Syed Ali Zafar Shah: Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage.

5. Mohammad Yusuf Shaikh: Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

Additional portfolios: Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony.

6. Roshan Khursheed Bharucha: Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and Ministry of States and Frontier Regions.