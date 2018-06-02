We have solid evidence Reham met Maryam Nawaz: Fawad Chaudhry

We have now solid evidence to prove that Reham Khan met with Maryam Nawaz through Ahsan Iqbal, said PTI’s Central Spokesperson, Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Reham Khan’s book was an attempt to demolish the real opposition, the PTI.

We now have solid evidence to prove Reham Khan was meeting @MaryamNSharif through Ahsan Iqbal @betterpakistan so the whole book is an exercise to demolish only real opposition i.e #PTI #RehamOnPMLNAgenda — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 2, 2018

Hamza has been emailing me threats since August 2017: Reham

Meanwhile, Reham Khan has claimed that actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has been issuing her threats on behalf of the PTI.

Hamza has been emailing me threats since August 2017.

Bullies trying to silence me — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) June 2, 2018

Reham Khan has said that Hamza Ali Abbasi does not have any evidence against her. She said that she would take him to court over his ‘baseless’ allegations.

If he has evidence, he can bring it forward. He obviously doesn’t. But I’ll definitely take him to court over the baseless allegation https://t.co/MZSq0E8hUh — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) June 2, 2018

Story first published: 2nd June 2018