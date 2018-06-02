We have solid evidence Reham met Maryam Nawaz: Fawad Chaudhry

June 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

We have now solid evidence to prove that Reham Khan met with Maryam Nawaz through Ahsan Iqbal, said PTI’s Central Spokesperson, Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Reham Khan’s book was an attempt to demolish the real opposition, the PTI.

Hamza has been emailing me threats since August 2017: Reham

Meanwhile, Reham Khan has claimed that actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has been issuing her threats on behalf of the PTI.

Reham Khan has said that Hamza Ali Abbasi does not have any evidence against her. She said that she would take him to court over his ‘baseless’ allegations.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd June 2018

 

