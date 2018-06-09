“We have nothing to do with it”: DG ISPR denies army’s involvement in Bukhari’s abduction

June 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan’s army on Saturday denied any involvement in the abduction of a writer and rights activist who was kidnapped for several hours this week.

Gul Bukhari, a dual Pakistani-British national, has been a vocal critic of Pakistan’s powerful military and its alleged meddling in politics on social media and in her articles in the run-up to a July 25 general election.

“We have nothing to do with it. I think this incident should be investigated thoroughly,” Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

Ghafoor said he had checked with every intelligence agency working for the army whether Bukhari had been detained by them shortly after the abduction was reported.

Bukhari was on her way to record a television program late on Tuesday in the eastern city of Lahore when her vehicle was intercepted and she was taken away by unidentified men, her husband and media colleagues said.

Reuters

 
 
 

See Also

Did IJI take money from ISI? Nawaz, Siraj give court answers in 1990 Asghar Khan case

June 9, 2018 5:19 pm

Shehbaz wants Nisar to contest election from NA-59

June 8, 2018 11:41 pm

Will not allow anyone to rig elections, Nawaz tells supporters

June 8, 2018 8:16 pm

ISPR DG congratulates Afghan cricket team on clean sweep

June 8, 2018 3:52 pm

It’s shocking to see such a criminal get off scot-free, says Nawaz Sharif on Musharraf

June 8, 2018 11:55 am

Sherry Rehman: NUST should take back degree of student who said Gul Bukhari should be ‘sexually tortured’

June 7, 2018 4:28 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.