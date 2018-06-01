Water riots break out in Karachi’s Orangi Town

Protestors blocked a main road in Orangi Town No. 15 and suspended traffic for a couple of hours.The people were protesting against the ‘tanker mafia’, complaining that the government was selling their share of water to tanker owners.Police baton charged the protesters. They beat women and children, leaving many injured.“They beat us while we were fasting,” said a protestor.“We have to pay Rs3,000 for a water tanker. They come to demand our vote but nobody is providing us water.”Just a day earlier, on Thursday, the Jamaat-e-Islami staged a protest in the area. It ended after assurances from the authorities.JI Karachi leader Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman told SAMAA that he condemned the police action.“Political recruitment in the water board has ruined the city,” he said.The nexus of the MQM and PPP, especially their corrupt bureaucracy, is the reason we have this problem, he said.”The MQM ruled this city for more than two decades and was even the PPP’s ally in government, but it did not deal with Karachi’s basic issues,” the JI leader said.Pak Sarzameen Party MPA Saifuddin Khalid, who belongs to Orangi Town, said almost the entire area did not get water.“In 50 percent of areas, there are lines but no water, while in the rest of the areas, the water is supplied but it comes only every three months,” he told Samaa."I was attacked twice when I went to deal with the water crisis," said the MPA."My leg was broken. But I am prepared to ask for forgiveness that I was not able to fix the problem."Khalid, a former lawmaker of the MQM, blamed the city government’s water board for the chaos.In April this year, Khalid staged a unique protest in the Sindh Assembly by refusing the leave the house until Orangi Town got a water supply.

