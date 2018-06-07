US Secretary Pompeo, Gen Bajwa discuss political reconciliation in Afghanistan

June 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telephoned Pakistan’s army chief chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discuss political reconciliation in Afghanistan.

A statement released by State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Pompeo and Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed ways to advance U.S.-Pakistani bilateral relations, the need for political reconciliation in Afghanistan and the importance of targeting all militant and terrorist groups in South Asia without distinction.

Pakistan hosted the first direct peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban in 2015, but they ended when Kabul announced the death of Taliban founder Mullah Mohammed Omar.

 
 
 

