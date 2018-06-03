Two miners killed as coalmine collapses in Balochistan

June 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Two miners were killed when a coalmine collapsed in the suburbs of Quetta on Sunday morning.

The Sanjdi coalmine caved in after an explosion took place.

The bodies of two workers have been recovered whereas another was saved in the rescue operation.

The search of the fourth worker is underway.

At least 23 coal miners killed in May after an explosion in a mine in the Marwar coalfields.

Gas explosions are not uncommon in coal mines in Pakistan, most of which are located in Baluchistan and neighbouring Sindh, where safety measures can be lax.

The country has huge coal reserves estimated at more than 184 billion tonnes.

It produces 4 million tonnes of coal annually, most of which is consumed by brick-making kilns.

Published in Latest, Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd June 2018

 

See Also

Suicide bomber attacks Rangers checkpost in Karachi

June 2, 2018 9:30 pm

Fazlur Rehman is Sindh’s caretaker CM

June 1, 2018 3:38 pm

PTI names candidates contesting elections from Sindh

June 1, 2018 1:37 pm

Post-mortem: A look at Balochistan govt’s performance

May 31, 2018 11:29 pm

Heatwave alert issued for KP

May 31, 2018 3:04 pm

Provinces fail to make headway in picking CM name

May 31, 2018 1:23 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 02 June 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.