PTI names candidates contesting elections from Sindh

June 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced the names of candidates contesting 2018 elections on national and provincial seats from Sindh.

The names of 11 candidates contesting the polls on National Assembly seats were announced during a meeting presided by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi will contest from NA-221 Hyderabad while Arif Alvi, Ali Zaidi and Liaquat Jatoi will be contesting the elections from NA-247 Karachi South, NA-244 Karachi and NA-234 Sanghari – I, respectively.

The names of candidates contesting elections from 17 districts of Sindh were also announced. Imran Ismail and Haleem Adil Sheikh will contest the elections from PS-111 Karachi and PS-99 Karachi, respectively.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st June 2018

 

