Supreme Court paves the way for Musharraf’s return to Pakistan

The Supreme Court directed that General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s passport and identity card be unblocked and he be provided safe passage from the airport to the court.

Speaking on Monday at the SC’s Lahore Registry, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also ordered that a tribunal be formed to hear the case in two days.

Stop delaying Musharraf’s return to Pakistan, said Justice Nisar. He questioned why the former army chief’s identity card and passport had been blocked, creating delays.

The NADRA chairperson also appeared in court, where the CJ asked why delays were being created in General Musharraf’s return to Pakistan.

Justice Nisar cautioned the authorities from trying to arrest Musharraf before he was brought to the court, as he had guaranteed the former army chief’s protection.